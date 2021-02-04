Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Alex St. John, 32, student, and Sheila Cabrales Sandoval, 25, Wauseon, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lori Ploegmakers, Wauseon, vs. Jessann Ingwer, Deshler. Other civil.
Elise Marks, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Marks, Wauseon. Divorce.
Timothy Zuver, Waldron, Mich., vs. Caylos Alcock, Morenci, Mich. Other civil.
Angela Richter, Swanton, vs. Joshua Jaqua, Swanton. Other civil.
Nicole Corbin, Swanton, vs. Danny Schoenegge, Toledo. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Union Home Mortgage Corp, Sylvania, vs. Robert Garza, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Tony Ruby, Lyons, and Lisa Woody-Ruby, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Brenner Properties, LLP to Benjamin and Nicole Gleckler, County Road F rear, Wauseon.
Stephen and Becky Roth to Samantha Lauharn and Dylan Gehring, 903 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Daniel and Carol Helmkamp III to Douglas and Billie Jo Prothero II, 335 West Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Sue Ann Junge, trustee, to Archbold Area Board of Education, 337 Park St., Archbold.
Colleen Kettinger to Jeremy Hall, 307 Ditto St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jessie Mann, Bryan, vs. Christopher R. Mann, Defiance. Divorce.
Lindsey Redmon, Stryker, vs. John Redmon, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Divorce.
Kyle Hickman, Montpelier, vs. Kristen Hickman, Pioneer. Divorce.
Rebecca Mason, Edgerton, vs. Dale Mason, Edgerton. Divorce.
Park National Bank, Newark, vs. Matthew Schindler, Bryan. Money judgment.
Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Craig Dalby, Bryan. Money judgment.
Goldman Sachs Bank, Independence, vs. Michele Thiel, Edon. Money judgment.
Christopher Poupard, Monroe, Mich., vs. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Thomasville, N.C. Money judgment.
Journal entry
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Steve Brown and Lily Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.