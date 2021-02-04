Fulton County

Marriage licenses

Alex St. John, 32, student, and Sheila Cabrales Sandoval, 25, Wauseon, unemployed.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Lori Ploegmakers, Wauseon, vs. Jessann Ingwer, Deshler. Other civil.

Elise Marks, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Marks, Wauseon. Divorce.

Timothy Zuver, Waldron, Mich., vs. Caylos Alcock, Morenci, Mich. Other civil.

Angela Richter, Swanton, vs. Joshua Jaqua, Swanton. Other civil.

Nicole Corbin, Swanton, vs. Danny Schoenegge, Toledo. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Union Home Mortgage Corp, Sylvania, vs. Robert Garza, Wauseon. Foreclosure.

Tony Ruby, Lyons, and Lisa Woody-Ruby, Toledo. Dissolution of marriage.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Brenner Properties, LLP to Benjamin and Nicole Gleckler, County Road F rear, Wauseon.

Stephen and Becky Roth to Samantha Lauharn and Dylan Gehring, 903 Ottokee St., Wauseon.

Daniel and Carol Helmkamp III to Douglas and Billie Jo Prothero II, 335 West Drive, Wauseon.

German Township —

Sue Ann Junge, trustee, to Archbold Area Board of Education, 337 Park St., Archbold.

Colleen Kettinger to Jeremy Hall, 307 Ditto St., Archbold.

Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Jessie Mann, Bryan, vs. Christopher R. Mann, Defiance. Divorce.

Lindsey Redmon, Stryker, vs. John Redmon, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Divorce.

Kyle Hickman, Montpelier, vs. Kristen Hickman, Pioneer. Divorce.

Rebecca Mason, Edgerton, vs. Dale Mason, Edgerton. Divorce.

Park National Bank, Newark, vs. Matthew Schindler, Bryan. Money judgment.

Ally Bank, Roseville, Minn., vs. Craig Dalby, Bryan. Money judgment.

Goldman Sachs Bank, Independence, vs. Michele Thiel, Edon. Money judgment.

Christopher Poupard, Monroe, Mich., vs. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Thomasville, N.C. Money judgment.

Journal entry

Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Steve Brown and Lily Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.

