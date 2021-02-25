Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Nathan Andre, 62, Wauseon, farmer, and Jeanne Roe, 61, Wauseon, deputy clerk.
Kevin Valentine, 49, Wauseon, shipping, and Dawn Harper, 48, Wauseon, caretaker.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Rose Rangel, Archbold, vs. Javier Rangel, address unknown. Divorce.
Jason Brady, Wauseon, vs. Melanie Brady, Galion City. Divorce.
Richard Strahm, Bluffton, vs. Jan Stamm, BKS&R, Wauseon. Other civil.
Claudia Bustamante, Delta, vs. Michael Bustamante, San Antonio, Texas. Foreign support.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Maria Rodriguez-Winter to Maria Rodriguez-Winter, 17902 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Executive Travelers Inc., to Carol Nofziger, trustee, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
German Township —
Douglas and Nancy Rupp, trustees, to Douglas and Nancy Rupp, trustees, et al, County Road 21-3, County Road 21, County Road (rear), County Road (rear), Archbold.
Douglas and Nancy Rupp, trustees, to Ridgeholdings LLC), County Road 21-3., County Road 21, County Road C (rear), County Road C (rear), Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lisa Wulff-McCarty, Hicksville, and Christopher McCarty, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Anita Martz, Edgerton, and Blaine Martz, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Edward Yoder, Fremont, Ind., and Wanda Sue Yoder, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Lindsay Standish, Montpelier, vs. Jonathon Standish, Montpelier. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sherri Cooley, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Journal entries
National Check Bureau Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Christopher Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust vs. Jared Suffel, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Unifund CCR, LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Shelly Tate, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Atlantic Credit & Finance Inc., Roanoke, Va., vs. Iris Anderson, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Stephanie K. Dubois, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Toledo Edison Company, Toledo, vs. Ronnie Clair, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
