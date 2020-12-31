Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Amanda Standifer, Swanton, vs. Jeremy Standifer, Monroe, Mich. Divorce.
John Miller, trustee, Defiance, vs. United States of America, Washington, D.C. Other civil.
Serena Whitman, Toledo, vs. Walmart Inc., Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Rachel Rodriguez, Wauseon, vs. Derrick Butcher, Wauseon. Support modification.
Christopher Scott, Swanton, and Kimberly Scott, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Tracy Blaylock, Wauseon, vs. Kathleen Grieser, Wauseon. Other civil.
Derek Eddings, Swanton, and Helena Eddings, Maumee. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Roger Trejo, Wauseon. Other civil.
Crystal Miller, Wauseon, and Jon Miller, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Hilary Cox, Wauseon, vs. Mitchell Molina, Wauseon. Divorce.
Krista Payne, Wauseon, vs. Crystal Hall, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jennifer Vogel to Zachary Belknap, 414 Clover Lane, Wauseon.
Colt Holshof to Johnathan Hinrichs and Serenity Kirtz, 445 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Arthur Garrow to Old State Line Landholders LLC, County Road 18, Wauseon.
German Township —
James and Barbara Short to Eric and Marcia Lehman, 312 Park Place, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Ruben Knapp, Bryan, and Jennalee Knapp, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Jeremy Borton, West Unity, vs. Lisa Borton, Bryan. Divorce.
Tax Ease Ohio LLC vs. Douglas Jacobs, West Unity; Bruce Taylor and Sue Taylor, both of Pioneer, et al. Foreclosure.
HSBC Bank USA, Highlands Ranch, Colo., vs. Leroy Howard and Cynthia Howard, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Jessica Strobietto and Jesse Goetschius, Edon, vs. Krista Martens and Matthew Chatfield, Montpelier; and Robert Smith and Alyssa Smith, Edon. Money judgment.
Alexis Mohre and Brendon Moore, Bryan, vs. Daniel Whittaker, DMD, and Whittaker Family Dental LLC, Bryan. Money judgment.
Timothy Grime, Bryan, and Lindy Grime, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Samantha McGowan, Montpelier, vs. John Beach, Mansfield. Divorce.
Thomas Knapp, Pioneer, vs. Louise Berger, Bowling Green. Divorce.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Irvine, Calif., vs. Shawn Brown and Rachel Brown, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs. Angela Laker, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
City of Bryan vs. McCann Cleaning LLC, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Holly Smith, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Citibank NA, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Deborah Zuver, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Charles Payne, Angola, Ind. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, Columbus, vs. Timothy Guy, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Bryan City —
Michael Quillen to Brooklyn Brown, 127 S. Lebanon St.
Cheryl Fry to April Jacobsen, 605 S. Main St.
Donald Koralewski to Brian Sweet and Kelly Sweet McIntyre, 410 Newdale Drive.
Cynthia Sue Zigler et al to Viola and Henry Arocha Jr., 1104 Fairlawn Drive.
Carolyn Stambaugh to Carolyn and James Ward II, 1123 Cardinal Drive.
Center Township —
Cory Nichols and Lynnette Waters (Nichols) to Gregg and Cynthia Fay, 105 Jerry St.
