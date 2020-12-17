Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Bryan Smith, 42, Wauseon, compliance manager, and Sarah Barton, 31, Defiance, director of life enrichment.
Robert Badenhop, 62, Delta, saw operator, and Margie Badenhop, 58, Delta, line operator.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Lee and Kellie Stubbins to Cameron Farms LLC, County Road K, Wauseon.
Angela Salyer to Tonya Becker, 237 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
James and Jason Batdorf Jr., to James Jr. and Crystalina Batdorf, 04182 County Road 11, Wauseon.
Scott and Sheryl Aeschliman to Steven and Sue Richer, County Road 16, Wauseon.
David Moore to Kyle Meyer and Tenneil Vogelsong, 421 Marshall St., Wauseon.
Ottawa Oil Inc. to Jay Petroleum Inc., 151 S. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Gladys Borton to Lincoln and Jennie Nafziger, County Roads 17 and L, Wauseon.
Arin Grisier to Kelli Barnes and Joseph Smith, 604 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Brooke Pennington to Joshua Whitcomb, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Michael and Katelyn Britenriker to Christopher Weirauch, 03125 County Road 13, Wauseon.
German Township —
Max and Adrianne Smith III to Jacob and Devin Nafziger, 425 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Melanie Cramp, Bryan, and Robert Cramp, Angola, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Anita Reeb, Edon, and Corey M. Reeb, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
David Baker, Pioneer, vs. Lynnet Baker, Montpelier. Divorce.
Chad Shaffer, Edgerton, vs. Kay Shaffer, Butler, Ind. Divorce.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, v. Joe Rivas, Bryan, and David Rivas, Kunkle, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, vs. Abigail Wurm, Montpelier, and Lisa Dorinski, Pioneer, et al. Foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, vs. Coy Farms Inc., Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Jeremy Williams, Montpelier. Money judgment.
LE Smith Company, Bryan, vs. Superb Surfaces and Design LLC, Elk Grove Village, Ill., and Roseli Marques, Chicago. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Onemain Financial Group LLC, Columbus, vs. Donald Woods, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Saneholtz-McKarns Inc., Bryan, vs. Servicemaster by Custom Clearers, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier, vs. Donald Woods, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier, vs. Nancy Tomblin, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
Thompson Funeral Home, Montpelier, vs. Jay Schikora, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Ohio Receivables LLC, Columbus, vs. Craig Borst, Pioneer. Money judgment granted.
