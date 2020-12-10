Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Grant Frey, 41, Wauseon, meat cutter, and Aria Evers, Wauseon, 30, meat cutter.
Justin David, 28, Fort Campbell, Ky., military, and Olivia King, 28, Pensacola, Fla., medical.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Toledo Metro Federal Credit, Toledo, vs. Daniel Staton, Swanton. Other civil.
Holly Page, Wauseon, vs. Jayson Page, Wauseon. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Robert L. Smith to Jeff Johnson, 17320 County Road L, Wauseon.
Timothy and Jackie Gorsuch to William III and Diana Mundhenk, 410 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Ryan and Megan Pursel to Michael Tammarine, 245 Commercial St., Wauseon.
Benjamin and Nicole Gleckler to Joshua & Gretchen Reckner, 11100 County Road 17, Wauseon.
Roger Fair II to Rigoberto Torres, 08919 County Road 14, Wauseon.
German Township —
Mary Henry to Alexis Posey, 309 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank to Charles Lantz, 1010 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Judy Baer to Curtis and Jenna Wells, 20436 County Road D, Archbold.
Baumgartner Family to Skates Apartments LLC, 23 Jane Court, Archbold.
Sarah Barton to Renee Lovejoy, trustee, 308 W. Lutz Road, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Ricky Reliford Jr., 25, Bryan, and Alexandria Kurtz, 28, Bryan.
Daniel Borton, 54, Montpelier, and Julie Luttrull, 47, ontpelier.
Tyler Delno, 26, West Unity, and Ashley Frank, 21, West Unity.
Jason Viers, 47, Montpelier, and Jamie Richmond, 39, Montpelier.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Daniel and Dortha Yahraus to Benjamin and Lacey Adams, 310 S. Lebanon St.
Roger Pool to Jonathan Jay Eckhardt, trustee, 1121 Townline Road.
Beverly Keck to Carl and Karen Cox, 419 Cardinal Drive.
Gregory and Karen Batt to Joseph and April Witte, 161 Laurie Drive.
Patsy Thierry to Randy and Casey Clemens, 321 Lawndale Drive.
