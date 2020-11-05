Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Aaron King, 25, Pettisville, excavation, and Jordyn Pursel, 24, Archbold, factory worker.
Aaron Stickley, 44, Wauseon, mechanic, and Annie Smith, 37, Wauseon, general labor.
Aubrie Abbott, 25, Delta, unemployed, and Tiffany Turner, 20, Delta, health screener.
Kevin Micham, 50, Swanton, sales manager, and Virginia Bick, 49, Toledo, legal secretary.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
U.S. Bank National Association, Greenville, S.C., vs. Sheila McCabe, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
America Express National Bank, Sandy, Utah, vs. Loree Wheeler, Swanton. Other civil.
CND LLC, Wauseon, vs. Toledo Edison Company, Columbus. Other civil.
SK Development Inc., Napoleon, vs. Gregory Schultheis, aka Greg Schilthers, Archbold. Other civil.
Maria Saucedo, Wauseon, vs. IAC Wauseon, LLC, Wauseon. Worker’s compensation.
Amanda Sherry, address unavailable, vs. Monica Vita, Toledo. Other civil.
Dale Silveous, Wauseon, vs. Shawna Silveous, Adrian, Mich. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Garnet Dennis to Graeme Short, 10037 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Nicholas and Ashley Kessler to Juan Villarreal and Carrie Arnold, 1205 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Craig and Lori Manz to Eric and Stacy Hutchison, 720 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
Eric and Crystal Coopman to Blake and Brianna Bost, 729 Lawrence Ave., Wauseon.
Eric Beck to Matthew Foster, 06297 County Road 18, Wauseon.
Blake Bost to Morgan Korakas, 642 E. Elm St., Wauseon.
Roth Family Farms, LLC, to Elliott Bingham, Fulton County roads K and 16, Wauseon.
Gladys Borton to Sandburr Ridge Farm, LLC, County Road 16, Wauseon.
Robert and Deborah Nafziger to Craig and Lori Manz, 12180 County Road J, Wauseon.
German Township —
James Beck to Archland, LLC, 302 Ditto St., Archbold.
Marvin and Sharon Lantz to Sam and Nichole Narath, 22781 Monroe St., Archbold.
Sheri Blosser to Sharon Reddington, 304 N. Lincoln St., Archbold.
Christopher Pickering, trustee, to Dawn Hahn, 101 Blue Streak Drive, Archbold.
Andrew & Haley Borcherdt to Crystal Patton, 104 Willow Way, Archbold.
Jeffrey Rupp to Amanda Rupp, 103 Charles St., Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Craig and Lynn Vogel to Edmund N. Ruelas, 1414 Colonial Lane.
Jeffrey Rawlins to Key Holdings LLC, 237 N. Lewis St.
Lesley Shirkey to Bethany Shirkey, 614 Louisiana Ave.
Ruth Ann Osborne to Harrison and Danielle King, 1010 Bellaire Ave.
Martin and Margene Coulon to Susan Bowen, 324 W. Butler St.
Stryker Village —
Toben Stark to Wayne and Laura Martin, 423 N. Defiance St.
Sheered c/o Leonard Berry to Charles Sheered, 104 S. Pleasant St.
Red Rock Holding LLC to Todd Replogle Properties LLC, 204 W. Curtis St.
Deanna Appel to Susan Crawford, 212 N. Depot St.
Castleline Limited LLC to Lindsey Streng, 108 E. Church St.
