Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Kaitlyn Cooley, Swanton, vs. Camryn Hovest, Gilboa. Other civil.
Cameron Frank II, Tecumseh, Mich., vs. Kimberly Ream, Wauseon. Foreign support.
Alicia Evans, Fort Wayne, vs. Craig Miller, Fayette. Foreign support.
Countryside Farms Excavation, Lyons, vs. Anthony Martin, Metamora. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Michael Bliss and Jeffrey Brow to Michael and Kathryn Brown II, 244 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Doris Waite to Terri Lambert, 15152 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Jeffrey and Wanda Newlove to Fernando and Frances Perez, 234 W. Willow St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Betsy Redd, trustee, to Thomas and Laura Frank, 104 Quail Run, Archbold.
Richard and Joyce Seiler to Mark and Cristal Vincent, 300 Schlatter St., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Cody Kirk, 29, Stryker, and Nisa Champagne, 27, Stryker.
Brian Myers, 40, Bryan, and Deziarae Marihugh, 42, Bryan.
Jamie Shaffer, 42, Bryan, and Katherine Cramer, 30, Bryan.
Donald Kramer, 65, Edon, and Lucinda Osborn, 63, Edon.
John Reliford, 54, Montpelier, and Sabrina Dodson, 45, Montpelier.
Dustin Bruce, 35, Bryan, and Dorothy Rhodes, 31, Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Rachel Buendia, Fort Wayne, and Matthew Buendia, Edon. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Butler, Bryan, and Gerial Butler, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Ava Moats-Landis, Bryan, and Samuel Ladd, Bryan Dissolution of marriage.
Scott Stewart, Alvordton, vs. Yolanda Scott, Montpelier. Divorce.
April Pflager, Edon, vs. Kirk Pflager, Lynchburg, Va. Divorce.
Richard Brown III, Bryan, vs. Tristin Brown, Montpelier. Divorce.
Journal entries
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Christy Stotz, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Alicia Shankster, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
