Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Michael Pile, 24, Wauseon, manufacturing, and Brittni Stacy, 28, Wauseon, manufacturing.
Daniel Pedro-Contreras, 34, Fayette, farm maternity, and Maribel Navez-Alvardo, 20, Fayette, part-time farm help.
Chase Reynolds, 22, Wauseon, industrial painter, and Courtney Roth, 25, Wauseon, E-commerce specialist.
Charles Wandtke Jr., 47, Delta, heavy machine operator, and Jennifer Barrett, 49, employee payroll advisor.
Jacob Holland, 32, Delta, farmer, and Kayla Miller, 28, 4-H extension educator.
Matthew Kaprun, 29, Archbold, chiropractor, and Brittany Menchaca, 36, Archbold, LMT.
Issac Schaffner, 26, Wauseon, building maintenance, and Allison Cuff, 25, Fayette, parts distribution.
Mark Estel, 31, Wauseon, iron worker, and Kasey Riegsecker, 28, Wauseon, student.
Daniel Davis, 27, Wauseon, construction worker, and Bobadilla Rosillo, 25, Wauseon, phlebotomist.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Arlene Miller to Samuel Dahlke and Jennifer Roytek, 02916 County Road 16, Wauseon.
Nichole Stinner to Timothy and Angela Deeds, Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Joseph Davis to McKenna Belford, 443 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Angela Overly to Karen Cheezan, 605 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Ladonna Beck to James and Olivia Font, 211 S. Defiance, Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
David and Barbara Kendall to Shane Leininger and Melissa Swary, 206 Glen Arbor Drive.
Chad Sands and Nicole Amburgey to Mischelle Karlstadt, 521 N. Allen St.
Barbara Teegarden to Sherry Ankney, 212 E. Mulberry St.
Joshua and Amanda Brock to Rene Ashbaugh, 209 N. Walnut St.
Matthew and Catherine Dancer to Jennifer Johnson, 128 Vine St.
Kevin Kerr to Michael Six and Robert Six, 613 Noble Drive.
Kevin Rice, trustee, to Matthew and Catherine Dancer, 902 Shady Lane.
GT&G Investments LLC to Mika-Lynn E. Schwartz, 208 E. Wilson St.
Stacy Semer to Patrick Stevens, 704 S. Beech St.
Jacob Justus to Jason and Branne Barlow, 425 Lawndale Drive.
Center Township —
Mark Miller and Kimberly Rigg to Justin Kunsman, 120 Brown Drive.
Justin Kunsman to Stacy Bockelman, 200 Ohio Drive.
Grayson Crist to Cole and Aubrey Coleman, 03225 Ohio 576.
Richard and Marlene Metz to Michael and Heather Shadbolt, 102 Lindsey Lane.
