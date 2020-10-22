Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Shininger Inc., Delta, vs. Nathan Woodring, Swanton. Other civil.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Scott Secory, Swanton. Other civil.
Matthew Salkowski, Fayette, vs. ARC Kecy LLC, Hudson, Mich. Worker’s compensation.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Jean Guhl, Wauseon. Other civil.
Bank of America, Columbus, vs. Elise Kretz, Wauseon. Other civil.
Bank of America c/o Levy & Associates LLC, Columbus, vs. Jean Guhl, Wauseon. Other civil.
Amanda Wagner, Fayette, vs. William Wagner, II, West Unity. Divorce.
Ashley Werner, Swanton vs. Donald Huff, Judsonia, Alaska. Foreign support.
LLM Insurance Company, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Springfield Enterprises Inc., Harlan, Ind. Other civil.
Village of Swanton, Ohio, vs. Mark Koback, Swanton. Other civil.
Jeremy Neifer, Fayette, vs. Renee Carvalho- Neifer, Wauseon. Divorce.
Donald Bird, Fayette, vs. Brandy Bird, Delta. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Paulino Bernal Jr. to Mark and Amy Mahlman, 217 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Brent and Barbara Gibson to Paulino and Jessica Bernal Jr., 709 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Joyce Plassman to Chad and Kristine Banister, 16330 County Road F, Wauseon.
Steve Riegsecker and Stacy Barnes to Florenicio Alvardo, 451 Cedar St., Wauseon.
Joe Roth to Jennifer Heiney and Janet Pauley, 219 S. Franklin St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Thomas and Jodi Gerken to Rupp Contracting LLC, Miller Ave., Archbold.
Tamara Sprow and Teri Fraker to Michael Evans, 328 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.
Michael Evans to Michael and Lisa Wilson, 204 Sylvanus St., Archbold.
Elaine Leininger, trustee, to Kyle & Rena Sauder, trustees, 22522 County Road A, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
Journal entries
Capital One Bank NA, Columbus, vs. Christopher Zwick, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
H&S Financial Inc., Lewisville, Texas, vs. Christopher Wickerham, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Brian Cromwell, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
