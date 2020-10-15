Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Harmon, 26, Wauseon, storeroom clerk, and Audra Schmunk, 22, Wauseon, assistant manager.
Duncan Cuykendall, 23, Archbold, Sauder Manufacturing, and Paige Mock, 24, Morenci, Mich., STNA.
Matthew Dobeck, 28, Swanton, mechanic, and Allison Miller, 24, Swanton, registered nurse.
Adam Fling Jr., 24, Sand Creek, Mich., semi driver, and Harley Williams, 21, Sand Creek, Mich., 21, medical assistant.
Jason Shepard, 18, Cloverdale, welding, and Anna Harmon, 19, Wauseon, STNA.
Nicholas Keil, 27, Delta, agricultural engineer, and Abigail Jacoby, 27, Whitehouse, executive assistant.
Christopher Keller, 23, Swanton, tool & die maker, and Mary Ann Baumgartner, 23, Swanton, seamstress.
Stephen Ramos, 28, Delta, package handler, and Cori York, 28, Delta, physical therapist.
Allen Garbers, 25, Delta, production worker, and Samantha Herter, 26, Delta, housewife.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tena Bastian, Swanton, vs. Holie Grueshaber, Swanton. Other civil.
Joe Sillman, Archbold, vs. Black Swamp Contracting, LLC, Deshler. Other civil.
Richard Cook, Wauseon, vs. Sara Gilbert-Cook, Prairieville, La. Divorce.
Floyd Franks, Wauseon and Brenda Franks, Fayette, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Shininger Inc., Delta, vs Nathan Woodring, Swanton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
David Holman, successor trustee, to Shellie Barclay, 615 Parkview Ave., Wauseon.
Ohio Bell Telephone Company gen. acct. to Eugene and Larry Wyse, 13771 County Road H, Wauseon.
Louella Andrews to Jesse Carter, 402 N. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Ruth Delacruz to John and Pamela Thieman, 425 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Burton Lutz to C&J Capital, LLC, 111 Elmwood St., Wauseon.
Christopher and Amy Baden to Wyatt and Cynthia Vickery, 511 Ann Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
James and Debra Weyandt to Wendy Wyse, County Road 21, Archbold.
Lesa King to David and Dawn Hauter, 03364 County Road 19, Archbold.
Zeesky LLC to James and Haley O”Neil, 104 West St., Archbold.
Henry and Stacy D’Alelio to Lesa King, 04208 County Road 20, Archbold.
Rickey and Joetta Pugh to Lindsay Rosales, 1109 N. Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Loveda Liechty, trustee, to Philip and Lori Bontrager, 910 Olds Lane, Archbold.
Josiah Hoops to Jenna Lather, 208 West St., Archbold.
Billy and Cynthia Rose to Josiah and Adrienne Hoops, 321 Stryker St. and Stryker Street, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Elizabeth Foor, Stryker, and Brian Foor, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Lawrence Clements, Pioneer, and Shari Clements, Bowling Green. Dissolution of marriage.
Misty Miller, Bryan, and Brent Miller, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Kristen Hickman, Pioneer, vs. Kyle Hickman, Montpelier. Divorce.
Sue Schooley, Bryan, vs. William Schooley, Bryan. Divorce.
Linda Fenter, Montpelier, vs. Bradford Fenter, Montpelier. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Stephen and Diane Rinell to Daniel and Mary Lenz, 1625 Colonial Lane.
Linda Mseis to Charles and Melissa Mseis, 331 S. Lynn St.
G. Keith Hancock, et al, to Barbara Hancock, et al, 416 W. Bryan St.
Jeffry Chappuies to Travis Nowak, 316 Newdale Drive.
Alan and Annette Dietrich to William Richardson, 321 Newdale Drive.
Kirk and Sara Yosick to David Swanson, trustee, 409 Newdale Drive.
Stephanie Grube and Rick Poncsak to Richard and Christine Thormeier, 507 Newdale Drive.
John Trippy, trustee, to Carl and Angela Johnson, 401 John St.
Thomas Sprow to Larry and Connie Baughman, 1102 Cardinal Drive.
Aaron Hammersmith to Ryan Koester, 156 Union Place Drive.
Edwin Mitschelen to Arlene Mitschelen and Charlene Mitschelen, 220 Townline Road.
Curtis Fondren to Danyel Parker, 338 Connin St.
Robert Grymonprez to Breanna Grass and Alex Meldrum, 410 S. Lynn St.
Stryker Village —
Richelle Oberlin to Robert Sanchez, 105 King St.
Dean Clark, et al, to Cindy Jo Diller, et al, 203 W. Curtis St.
Heath and Taylor Cole to Rick and Trudy Partee, 403 W. Curtis St.
Elaine Jaggers to Stryker Local Board of Education, 211 W. Allison St.
Center Township —
Randall and Jean Bockover to Michael Queen Jr., 06478 Ohio 576.
Susan and Roger Hantz to Nikole Fondren, 05437 Ohio 576.
Shirley Veucasovic to Charles and Sarah Vonseggern, 214 Norlick Drive.
Richard and Christine Thormeier to Braulio Torres-Zuniga and Roxana Adame, 222 Norlick Drive.
George Gardner Jr., trustee, to Brock Clark and Brandi Watkins, 201 Belfast Lane.
Pulaski Township —
Rick Fowler to Michael Lee, 209 Poplar St.
Lewis and Judith Roy to Michelle Castillo, 15208 County Road D.50.
