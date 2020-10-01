Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Gary Warton, 48, Metamora, forklift driver, and Melissa Northern, 40, Metamora, bank teller.
Benjamin Valdez, 27, Addison, Mich., sewer operation, and Angela Hoffman, 25, Addison, Mich., paraprofessional.
Shaun Gornall, 27, Toledo, forklift driver, and Ariel Weaks, Swanton, 27, address unavailable, register nurse.
Lee Kusz, 31, Swanton, patrolman, and Stephanie Meyers, 26, Swanton, office manager.
Kyle Sperling, 34, Archbold, estimator, and Samantha Pickard, 27, Archbold, client service coordinator.
Brett Smallman, 23, Metamora, rehabilitation technician, and Rebekah Jankowiak, 22, Lyons, registered nurse.
Billy Little, 42, Wauseon, truck driver, and Jessica Ailiff, 40, Wauseon, controller.
Donald Buck II, 39, Toledo, self-employed, and Karen Brown, 35, Delta, bank teller.
Thomas McVicker, 23, Fayette, construction, and Serena Verburg, 22, Fayette, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Alexis Brock, Wauseon, vs. Kyle Winesman, Delta. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Trudy Whitehead, Delta, and Christopher Kurucz, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Donna Adams, Swanton, and John Adams, Swanton, petitioners. Dissolution of marriage.
Kimberly Lutheran, Delta, vs. John Lutheran Jr., Delta, defendant. Divorce.
Lauren Smith, Fayette, vs. William Smith, Fayette, defendant. Divorce.
Angela Adams, Swanton, and Benjamin Adams, Grand Rapids. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Carma Hankins to Sharon Evers, trustee, 1023 Cherokee Drive, Wauseon.
Roth Family Farms, LLC, to Arrin and Jordan Short, County Road JK, Wauseon.
Donald and Sarah Holsinger to Tyler Gray, 205 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Amber and Richard Wonderly to Mark and Jamie Hillman, 535 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.
Matthew and April Poorman to Mary Henry, 16034 County Road F, Wauseon.
David and Gary Lindau, successor co-trustees, to Aaron and Kristie Lindau, 715 E. Leggett St., S. Maplewood, E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Jean Hayward to Wendy Crawford, 239 Clinton St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Carter Jones Lumber Co. to 2C Investments, LLC, 21425 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
Trudy Wachtmann, trustee, to Claudette Fries, 301 DeGroff Ave., Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Roth, 23, West Unity, and Sierra Rex, 24, West Unity.
Regan Rathge, 28, Bryan, and Brianna Boger, 27, Bryan.
Zachary Shy, 39, Bryan, and Amanda Siders, 34, Bryan.
Jordan Armbruster, 22, Bryan, and Adrianna Valdez, 20, Bryan.
Cody Collins, 34, Montpelier, and Kayle Michael, 31, Sherwood.
Bryant Underwood, 18, Bryan, and Nicole Cottrell, 20, Bryan.
Scott Plummer, 52, Defiance, and Lisa Whitman, 47, Bryan.
Ryan Ruble, 36, Bryan, and Kimberly Moore, 27, Bryan.
Dalton Surbey, 23, Montpelier, and Meghan Dunkle, 22, Edon.
Jonathan Shepherd, 38, Bryan, and Laura Schmidt, 33, Bryan.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jeffrey and Teresa Dye to Daniel and Dorthea Yahraus, 725 Wesley Ave.
Wieland Rolled Products NA LLC to H O Ventures LLC, 220 E. South St. and 1003, 1007 and 1011 S. Main St.
Stryker Village —
Cindy Diller to Ashley Ricker, 304 N. Defiance St.
Stryker Steel Tube LLC to Jeep Leasing LLC, 100 W. Railroad St.
Center Township —
Leo and Ruth Thomas, trustees, to Ruth and Barbara Thomas, trustees, 09063 County Road D.
Jeannie Jerger, trustee, to Megan and Chase Garver, 01749 County Road 12.
