Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Timothy McCroskey Jr., 32, Delta, delivery driver, and Myah Welch-Notter, 22, Delta, Ohio Department of Development.
Christopher Bierie, 29, Delta, public employee, and Ashley Roberts, 29, Toledo, supervisor.
Rick Demoe II, 31, Delta, rail repairer, and Jordache Masanial-Haggerton, 37, Delta, homemaker.
Charles Ott, 69, Erie, Mich., retired, and JoAnn Howell, 83, Erie, Mich., retired.
Eric Fry, 40, Wauseon, pizza delivery, and Tina Opdycke, 40, Wauseon, accountant.
Jay Marr, 40, Delta, union labor, and Jayme Burgoon, 44, Delta, bus driver.
Donald Bird III, 45, Fayette, arborist, and Kara Keefer, 34, Fayette, dietary production manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tyler White, Wauseon, and Kendra White, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Velocity Investments, Libertyville, Ill., vs. Brian Hageman, Wauseont. Other civil.
Snap-On Credit LLC, Libertyville, Ill., vs. Terrance Lovejoy, Archbold. Other civil.
Bethany Abbot, Wauseon, vs. estate of Gordon Ward, Delta. Other civil.
Lori Ploegmakers, Wauseon, vs. Jessann Ingwer, Deshler. Other civil.
Elise Marks, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Marks, Wauseon. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Mary Reckner to Gary Valentine, County Road 11-2, Wauseon.
Teena Fenton to Katrina Jaramillo and Isaac Adam, 303 E. Walnut St., Wauseon.
Judith Rettle, trustee, to Jessica Hogue and Andrew Fee, 428 Indian Road, Wauseon.
Charlene Warner to Mark and Erica Bacon, 231 Darlene Drive, Wauseon.
Jayson and Holly Page to Zachariah Rodriguez, 308 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Greg Burkholder to Maleke Bowman, 621 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
David Stuckey, trustee, to Clark and Dana Page, trustees, 24283 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
Janet Ehlers to Patrick and Alyssa Armstrong, 01975 County Road 20-2, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tax Ease OH II LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Nancy Ann Martin, Bryan, and Bryan Lee Snyder, Bryan, et al. Foreclosure.
Liberty Insurance Corp., Columbus, vs. David Jones, Bryan. Money judgment.
Randall Bethel, Alvordton, vs. Titan Tire Corporation of Bryan, Quincy, Ill., et al. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Michael Baerlin, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Progressive Max Insurance Company, address unavailable, vs. Tina Neary, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
St. Charles LP, Cincinnati, vs. Barbara Fitzgerald, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Capital One Bank NA, Columbus, vs. Kasey Brenner, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Gregory Beck, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
State Farm Bank, Bloomington, Ill., vs, Geraldine Bender, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Leslie Wheeler, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Carolyn Jones to Kevin Kerr, 133 Palmer Lane.
Barski Properties LLC to More Capitals LLC, 521 E. Bryan St.
Michael and Wendy Zettel to Kristopher Bryce, 330 W. Butler St.
Elizabeth Nofziger to Jacob Burkhart, 425 S. Myers St.
Aimes Rau to Dustin Creek, 1840 E. Wilson St.
Stryker Village —
John Frank to Quentin Frank, 511 W. Lynn St.
Center Township —
John and Mary Garver to Randy Franks, 11591 County Road D.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.