Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Frank Rico, 40, Swanton, business owner, and Gabriel Solano, 38, Swanton, medical assistant.
Kyle Plotner Sr., 31, Swanton, general labor, and Angela Sledge, 29, Swanton, general labor.
Jacob Castro, 20, Ypsilanti, Mich., military, and Elisabeth Posey, 21, Delta, military.
Dylan Collins, 29, Archbold, fabricator, and Jordin Sovine, 28, Archbold, dialysis technician.
Randall Miller, 26, Wauseon, maintenance manager, and Ashleigh Smith, 37, Wauseon, surgical technician.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
James Boyers to Malcom and Britany Mayfield, 670 Pine St., Wauseon.
Patrick and Alyssa Armstrong to Lindsey and Luke Boyers, 311 Beech St., Wauseon.
Marcus and Brooke Schuette to Jason and Kimberly Stevens, 319 Clinton St., Wauseon
German Township —
Creighton Properties LLC to James and Autumn Barker, 1301 S. Buehrer Road, Archbold.
Douglas Rupp, trustee, to Carol Wirick, trustee, 402 Park St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Michael Schmitt, Montpelier, and Emily Schmitt, Hamilton, Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Juanita Gambler, Edgerton, and Michael Gambler, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Larry Epling, Bryan, and Sandra Epling, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Nathan Vermilyer, Pioneer, vs. Christina Vermilyer, Bryan. Divorce.
Charles Orick, Edon, vs. Kristin Orick, address unknown. Divorce.
Jamie Jones, Montpelier, vs. Nicholas Jones, Edgerton. Divorce.
Angela Funk, Bryan, vs. Steven Funk, Bryan. Divorce.
