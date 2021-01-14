Fulton County
Marriage license
Matthew Zielinski, 32, Wauseon, unemployed, and Andrea Bach, 32, Wauseon, Walmart.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Carolina Ruiz, Weatherford, Texas. Other civil.
Stephen Yantis, Perrysburg, vs. Shannon Yantis, Delta. Divorce.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Carl Rood, Wauseon. Other civil.
Don Patterson, Delta, vs. Alexzander Powell, Napoleon. Other civil.
Dawn Shoup, Metamora, vs. Glen Pepper, Montgomery, Mich. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Lyle and Donna Friesen to Nathan and Paul Andre, trustees, County Road 13, Wauseon.
Daniel and Geraldine Hephinstine to Matthew Graber, 05992 County Road 4, Wauseon.
Molly Gase, trustee, to Suzan Lowe, 1212 Lillian Lane, Wauseon.
Ken Baumgartner to Oralia Lerma, 220 Jefferson St., Wauseon.
Zachary and Ashley Franz to Lukas Prentiss and Jorden Douglass, 235 Beech St., Wauseon.
Barbara Johnson to Matthew Johnston, 13797 County Road 16-3, Wauseon.
Donald Clair to Dylan Garcia, 430 Marshall St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Julia Gorrell, trustee, to Eric and Marla Miller, 19419 County Road B, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Andrea Aquino, Bryan, and Anthony Aquino, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Leslie Lantow, Bryan, and Scott Lantow, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Samantha Willis, West Unity, and Christopher Willis, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Amber Stefanski, Bryan, vs. Christopher Stafanski, Zebulon, N.C. Divorce.
Brian Rauth, Pioneer, vs. Katherine Rauth, London, United Kingdom. Divorce.
Dennis Wright, Bryan, vs. Jennifer Wright, Tucson, Ariz. Divorce.
Brittany Goeltzenleuchter, Bryan, vs. Bret Goeltzenleuchter, Franklin, NH. Divorce.
Journal entries
Credit Acceptance Corp, Columbus, vs. Leslie Thompson, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
JH Portfolio Debt Equities, Columbus, vs. Stacy Hobbs, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Second Round Sub LLC, Columbus, vs. Kelley Chapman, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Kelley Chapman, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Second Round Sub LLC vs. Michael O’Brien, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, Norfolk, Va., vs. James Beaver, Edon. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Freda Olmstead to Scott Olmstead, et al, 1525 Colonial Lane.
614 East Edgerton Street LLC to Nihart Enterprises LLC, 614 E. Edgerton St.
Gary and Ronda Lewis to David Thomas Chiaramonte, 524 E. Hamilton St.
Russell Powell to Austin Krontz, 243 S. Portland St.
Ebersole, in care of John Hageman to John Hageman, 218 N. Enterprise St.
Nick and Cathy Mohre to Ashlee Nihart, 238 Vine St.
Cliffton, in care of Gene Hageman and Kristi Reynolds to Gene Hageman, 634 S. Allen St.
Bostater, in care of Clint Taylor to Clint Taylor, 413 Fairview Drive.
Stryker Village —
Todd Replogle Properties LLC to Nathan Hutchinson, 208 W. Curtis St.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Connor Shirkey and Tina Shirkey, 305 S. Defiance St.
Center Township —
Melissa Sturgill to Rick Miller, 07894 Ohio 34.
Richard Anderson to Benjamin Yoder and Kaitlyn Henricks-Yoder, 05398 County Road 12.
Terence and Beth Clingaman to Ashley Fitzenrider, 204 Michigan Drive.
