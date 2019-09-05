Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Zachary Sabo, 27, Delta, fast food, and Heaven Burghardt, 23, Delta, fast food.
Austin Wagner, 23, Wauseon, mechanic, and Abigail Schmunk, 21, Wauseon, ultrasound technician.
Dakota Kaiser, 25, Wauseon, mailman, and Jennifer Connolly, 23, Wauseon, LPN.
David Gorrell, 32, Wauseon, millwright, and Ashley Fite, 30, Wauseon, photographer.
Austin Jacquay, 35, Swanton, heavy equipment mechanic, and Amber Weiss, 30, Swanton, mail carrier.
Brian Bick, 27, Delta, lineman, and Sarah Leininger, 27, Delta, COTA.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Matthew D’Angelo, Perrysburg, vs. Amber D’Angelo, Archbold. Divorce.
Stephanie Rieger, Delta, vs. Zachariah Kline, Swanton. Other civil.
Joshua Voll, Oak Harbor, vs. Elizabeth Voll, Archbold. Divorce.
Michael Grove, Swanton, vs. Elisha Grove, Swanton. Divorce.
Jerrica Schafer, Perrysburg, and Joshua Schafer, Metamora. Dissolution of marriage.
Juan Martinez, Delta, and Anna Martinez, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Candace Winhoven to Lucas Scott, 15508 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Frank and Janis Kieswether to Donald and Molly Crawford, 930 Arrowhead Trail, Wauseon.
German Township —
Kirk and Lou Anne Eichler to Josiah and Lydia Dahl, 214 Douglas Drive, Archbold.
George Keilholtz to Patrick and Jennifer Fields, 407 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Brianna and Trevor Phillips to Huntington National Bank, 306 Middle St., Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Emily Bowen, Bryan, and John Bowen III, Waldron, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Brenda Montague, Pioneer, and Michael Montague, Fayette. Dissolution of marriage.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. James Pontious, Pioneer, and Rosann Pontious, Bowling Green. Foreclosure.
NTL Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006-3, Norcross, Ga, vs. Tia Hanna and George Hanna of Bryan. Money judgment.
Melody Moore, Bryan, vs. Walmart Stores East Inc., Columbus, and Available Asphalt & Contracting LLC, Pacific, Mo. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, vs. Kathleen Martin, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
126 Properties LLC to 595 Properties Ltd., 122 E. High St.
Bonnie Kimpling-Kelly to Russell and Beverly Davies, 1024 Buffalo Road.
James Killian to Williams County Land Reutilization Corporation, 315 N. Lebanon St.
Trevor and Mahryha Lawson to Thomas and Kathleen Foster, 132 S. Lebanon St.
Miok Rupp to Martin and Priscilla Petrosky, 344 Connie St.
Robert Delbecq to Nadine Lewis, 514 Winter Forest Circle.
Jennifer Connor to Miranda Jean Pegorch, 440 E. Wilson St.
Kari Robaszkiewicz to Linda Hammer, 927 S. Allen St.
Nadine Lewis to Trevor and Mahryha Lawson, 341 Arthur Drive.
Arnoldus Dekleijne and Antonia Petronella to Tyson and Darian Schnitkey, 120 Amy Drive.
Tara Brown to Tyrel and Amber Frazer, 333 Lawndale Drive.
Stryker Village —
Short c/o Daniel Rethmel to Daniel Rethmel, 118 N. Depot St.
Pulaski Township —
Samuel and Kay Byroads to Heather Brillhart and Rachel White, trustees, 131 Galena Lane.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.