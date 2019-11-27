Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Dylan Hough, 28, Wauseon, RV technician, and Lynzee Richardson, Wauseon, 22, office assistant.
John Beach, 25, Fayette, factory, and Samantha McGowan, 23, Hillsdale, Mich., parent.
Eric Walter, 31, Delta, mechanic, and Taylor Mitchey, 26, Delta, manager.
Bryan Zimmerman, 35, Metamora, service technician, and Sarah Spoerl, 32, Metamora, branch manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Village of Swanton, vs. Aaron Zenz, Delta. Other civil.
Ronald Rouleau, Delta, vs. Swancreek Township Board, Delta. Other civil.
Michelle Bailey, Wauseon, vs. Kevin Bailey, Wauseon. Divorce.
Performance Equity Partners, Cincinnati, vs. Terrie Jarvis, Wauseon. Other civil.
Erin Williams, Delta, vs. Joel Williams, Delta. Divorce.
Bradley Thompson, Fayette, vs. Tara Thompson, Lynchburg, Va. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Kevin and Kimberly Demaline to Alex and Aimee Woten, 13286 County Road C, Wauseon.
Brent and Sarah Kebschull to Vernon Wachtmann, 745 Pine St., Wauseon.
Pamela Hammontree to Brent and Sarah Kebschull, 12407 County Road B, Wauseon.
Benjamin and Nicole Gleckler to Eric and Jessica Demaline, 1217 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Keri Maxcy to Lynzee Richardson and Dylan Hough, 235 W. Willow St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Jessica Hoffman to Michael Lovejoy, 205 Christine Drive, Archbold.
Mark and Tasha Small to Jeffrey and April Jarrell, 05549 County Road 20, Archbold.
Andrew and Sherri Brodbeck, trustees, to Garrett and Courtney Morton, 534 and 540 Quail Run, Archbold.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Stephanie Tussing, Bryan, and Jeremy Tussing, Jackson, Mich. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason Viers and Elisha Viers, Montpelier. Dissolution of marriage.
Wendy Wilson, Hudson, Mich., vs. Kevin Wilson, Pioneer. Divorce
Quicken Loans Inc., Detroit, vs. Richard Seeman, Montpelier. Foreclosure.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Stephanie Jaggers, Stryker, and David Akins, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Brian Keil, Toledo. Foreclosure.
Darnell Shaffer, Bryan, vs. Altenloh Brinck & Co. U.S., Bryan. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ compensation.
Lucas Hutchinson, Bryan, vs. Stand Firm LLC, West Unity. Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Journal entries
Velocity Investments Assignee, Wall, N.J., vs. Martin Collins, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Seth Miller, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Kathy Pena Deheus, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Ryan Stuckey, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
TD Bank USA, Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, vs. Charles Graser III, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Atlantic Credit & Finance Assignee of HSBC, Roanoke, Va., vs. Timothy Barnett, Stryker. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC San Diego, Calif., vs. Jamie Taylor, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Wells Fargo Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. Michael Cooper, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Patrick Muehlfeld to PH and LK Rentals LLC, 840 E. Mulberry St., 221 N. Myers St., 128 N. Lebanon St., 423 E. Butler St.
Betty Edwards to Thomas King Enterprises LLC, 106 S. Lynn St.
Thomas Hoffman to Minteq International Inc., 201 N. Lewis St.
William and Carol Ruffer to Ruffer c/o Luke and Stephanie Allen, 110 N. Main St.
Betty Kathryn Thorp to Randy L. Thorp, et al, 336 E. Bryan St.
Lynn Lemmon to Bart Bacon, 620 E. Mulberry St.
Donald and Darlene Repp to Judith and Paul Marhover Jr., 118 E. Mulberry St.
Roberta Gardner, trustee, to Gardner c/o Olea Barrera and John Salyers, 304 S. Walnut St.
Carolyn Coulon to Ricky and Sara Link, 724 E. Wilson St.
Anthony and Misty Graham to Robert and Brenda Gilbert, 1009 Lois Clarke Lane.
Charles Sheperd to Thomas Thompson, 860 E. Mulberry St.
Mario and Jocelyn Rodriguez to Amerifirst Financial Corp., 935 W. High St.
Ann Hummel to Susan Schliesser, 412 Pleasantwood Ave.
Charles Sheperd to Paul Marhover Jr., 721 S. Main St.
Samuel Miller to Karen Lost, 420 E. Bement St.
H. Jean Bouldrey to Russell and Angela Daview, 321 W. Butler St.
R. Stanford Short to James Short and Rebecca Calaway, 209 John St.
Center Township —
Leon and Pamela Franks to Bradley and Valerie Eickhoff, 05875 County Road 10.
Pulaski Township —
Bradley Eickhoff and Valerie Moxim to Aaron and Abbey Hughs, 214 Greenfield Drive.
Bernard Maynard to Kevin Maynard, et al, 01397 County Road 18.75.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.