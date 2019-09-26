Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Linda Totzke, Swanton, vs. Todd Totzke, Ferandina Beach, Fla. Divorce.
Chrisia Perez, Wauseon, and Ricardo Villalobos, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Bateman, address unavailable, vs. Mid Ohio Valley Bulk, Lorain. Worker’s compensation.
Ally Financial Inc., Columbus, vs. Jacqulynne Tessier, Fayette. Other civil.
Tiffany Salyers, Delta, vs. Jay Salyers, Toledo. Divorce.
Stefanie Johnson, Archbold, vs. Joshua Johnson, Archbold. Divorce.
Kaleb Torbet, Wauseon, and Jasmine Torbet, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Joanna Vandorn, Angola, Ind., vs. Timothy Hilton, Fayette. Foreign support.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Virginia Beach, Va., vs. Daniel Rutledge, Archbold. Foreclosure.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Susan Fountain, Swanton. Other civil.
Amber Faunce, Wauseon, vs. James Carter, Wauseon. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Ronald Schmitz to Robert Schmitz, 12116 County Road 13, Wauseon.
David and Beth Beck to Daniel and Geraldine Helphinstine, 18827 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Shawn Holmes to Fawn Hartman, 435 E. Superior St., Wauseon.
Paul Harmon to Aaron and Lindsay Willman, 812 Woodland Drive, Wauseon.
Cathy DeHass to Karen Kennedy, 442 N. Franklin St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Blake Schnitkey to Tyler and Jamie Boettger, 05410 County Road 26, Archbold.
Arrow Tru Line Inc., to Stephen and Charla Fry, County Road A, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage licenses
Timoteo Salinas, 36, Montpelier, and Leah Houser, 36, Montpelier.
Matthew Daggett, 40, Bryan, and Jennifer Japs, 41, Bryan.
Nicholas Williams, 23, Peoria, Ariz., and Melissa Stevens, 22, Peoria, Ariz.
Adam Kingsbury, 22, Stevensville, Mont., and McKenna Trausch, 21, Stevensville, Mont.
Cody Warncke, 26, Stryker, and Taylor Garman, 19, Stryker.
Jacob Laney, 28, West Unity, and Staci Whetro, 24, West Unity.
Mark Henshaw, 59, Angola, Ind., and Jody Workman, 49, Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Jessica Queen, Bryan, and Michael Queen, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Heidi Shutts, Bryan, and Adam Shutts, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Sandra Briner, Bryan, vs. Monroe Briner, Bryan. Divorce.
Joshua Schmucker, Pioneer, vs. Alisha Schmucker, Delta. Divorce.
Grover Dietrich, Alvordton, vs. State Line Lumber LLC, Camden, Mich., and Shawn Ferguson, Alvordton, et al. Money judgment.
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Andrew Ladd, Bryan; and Ladd’s Land Co., LLC, Bryan. Money judgment.
Genfed Financial Credit Union Inc., Akron, vs. Joseph Boothman, Montpelier. Money judgment.
Journal entries
Wells Fargo Bank, West Des Moines, Iowa, vs. William Schaper, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Liberty Credit Services Inc., Apple Valley, Minn., vs. Pamela Havens, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Andrew Ladd, Bryan, et al. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Andrew Ladd, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Sherwood State Bank, Sherwood, vs. Andrew Ladd, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Deeanna Snider, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Richard Cooley, et al, to Keith and Melinda Cooley, 921 S. Walnut St.
Edgerton Village —
Joyce Albertson to Elisha Robinson, 118 E. Bement St.
Center Township —
Mathew and Jennifer Wieland to Kathryn Gorzelanczyk, 09774 County Road D.
