Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Eric McQuillin, 28, Archbold, consultant, and Megan Ryan, 28, Tallmadge, speech therapist.
John Davis, 60, Swanton, truck driver, and Theresa Zydorczyk, Swanton, 55, msr.
Eric Loch, 31, Swanton, business owner, and Angela Bird, 34, Swanton, executive assistant.
Christopher Simon, 25, Delta, truck driver, and Allison Morman, 25, Delta, health care.
Joaquin Hayford, Jr., 42, Wauseon, factory, and Rachelle Cruz, 31, Wauseon, stay-at-home mom.
Dallas Yurt, 22, Fort Wayne, chef, and Alisabeth Grossman, 26, Fort Wayne, patient meal host.
Benjamin Corey, 24, Madison, Wis., QA analyst, and Miranda Garczynski, 22, Swanton, server.
Anthony Covarrubias, 24, Archbold, Bo-Dec Roofing Inc., and Samara Benien, 25, Archbold, not available.
Daniel Nieves, 20, Deshler, Jac Products, and Bobadilla Rosillo, 20, Wauseon, Subway.
Craig Garbers, 33, Delta, production worker, and Angela Tracy, 42, Wauseon, factory.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Brian Banister, Wauseon, vs. Carol Dopp, Wauseon. Other civil.
Courtney Iwinski, Swanton, vs. Carol Dopp, Wauseon. Other civil.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Lee Rabe, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Jerry Whitmer, trustee, to Barry Disalle and Irene Martinez, 798 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
Karen Crandall to Thomas VonSeggern, trustee, 11548 County Road B, Wauseon.
German Township —
Lonnie and Christine Short to Travis and Chantie Holland, 202 S. Defiance St., Archbold.
Nathaniel and Lindsey Lange to Aaron and Toni Babcock, 313 Buckeye St., Archbold.
Timothy and Melanie Fidler to Nicholas and Lauren Coats, 802 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Richard Cooley, et al, to Keith and Melinda Cooley, 921 S. Walnut St.
Edgerton Village —
Joyce Albertson to Elisha Robinson, 118 E. Bement St.
Center Township —
Mathew and Jennifer Wieland to Kathryn Gorzelanczyk, 09774 County Road D.
