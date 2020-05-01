Fulton County
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Pauljean Christman to Jared Hernandez, 625 W. Park St., Wauseon.
Ronald and Sherrie Buehrer to Michael Wood, 11552 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Glen Tappen to Derek Rupp, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Scott and Anna Norris to Jarett Lerma, 215 Douglas Drive, Archbold.
Pettisville Village —
Steven Dimick to Christina and Steven Reiniche, 142 Main St., Pettisville.
Williams County
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Audrey Fast to Mark Rowe, 402 E. Perry St.
Marvin Schultz to Cecelia Schultz, 1234 Bellaire Ave.
Stryker Village —
Sandra Tipton to Kole Peterson, 200 Cherry St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.