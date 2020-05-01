Fulton County

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Pauljean Christman to Jared Hernandez, 625 W. Park St., Wauseon.

Ronald and Sherrie Buehrer to Michael Wood, 11552 Ohio 108, Wauseon.

Glen Tappen to Derek Rupp, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.

German Township —

Scott and Anna Norris to Jarett Lerma, 215 Douglas Drive, Archbold.

Pettisville Village —

Steven Dimick to Christina and Steven Reiniche, 142 Main St., Pettisville.

Williams County

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Audrey Fast to Mark Rowe, 402 E. Perry St.

Marvin Schultz to Cecelia Schultz, 1234 Bellaire Ave.

Stryker Village —

Sandra Tipton to Kole Peterson, 200 Cherry St.

