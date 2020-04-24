Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Helen Elkins, Montpelier, vs. Derek Leininger, Fayette. Other civil.

Tonya Poston, Defiance, vs. Karen McAfee, Archbold. Other civil.

Martin Mosher, Swanton, vs. Christopher La Pointe, Swanton. Other civil.

Erie Insurance Company vs. Misty Wade, Wauseon. Other civil.

Mary Green, Delta, vs. Michael Roelfsema, Wauseon. Other civil.

Troy Hoffman, Wauseon, vs. Brittany Roth, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Cindy Jones to Keri Grooms, 402 West St., Archbold.

Robert and Jodi Kearney to Kevin Naus, 02200 County Road 16, Wauseon.

Mark and Charlene Ellinwood to Madison Dunning, 438 Cedar St., Wauseon.

Ronald and Jody Gerig to Paula Vance, 319 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.

Williams County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Dale Gearhart, Montpelier, vs. Susan Gearhart, Montpelier. Divorce.

Nickolas Kuehlem, Bryan, vs. Rebecca Kuehlem, Marysville. Divorce.

L.E. Smith Company, Bryan, vs. Dean Goodpaster, Chagrin Falls, et al. Money judgment.

Brenda Baker, Alvordton, et al, vs. Donald Harper, Archbold. Money judgment.

Second Round LP, Austin, Texas, vs. Karen Newman, Montpelier. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Bryan City —

Danedra Porter to Austin Hill, 222 N. Beech St.

Brian Keil to Fifth Third Bank, 315 S. Walnut St.

Stryker Village —

Ronald Hurd to Sarah Suffel and Deborah Hurd, 908 W. Curtis St.

Load comments