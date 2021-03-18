Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Charlie Sawyers, Wauseon and Autumn Sawyers, Tecumseh, Mich. Dissolution.
Nedra Kuntz, Wauseon, vs Blake Kuntz, Wauseon. Legal separation.
Sandra Saaf, Fayette, vs Eric Saaf, Fayette. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Flip N Ohio, LLC to Adrienna Plotner, 15057 Oak St., Wauseon.
Christ United Methodist Board to Matthew Taylor & Tori Roth, 149 Lincoln St., Wauseon.
INTAC Investment Group, LLC to Donald Donnelly & Kimberly Henricks, 15618 Co. Rd. E, Wauseon.
German Township —
S3J, LLC to Wolverine Properties, 500 E. Lugbill, Archbold.
Williams County
Marriage license
Seith K. Ridgway, 27, and Beverly E. Trowbridge, 25, both of Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Bank of America NA, Newark, Del., vs. Ryan Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC, Valhalla, N.Y. vs. Darrell R. Christlieb, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corporation, Columbus, vs. Tabatha Davis, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Jefferson Capital Systems, Columbus, vs. Ammi Forrester, Kunkle. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Bank of America, Newark, Del., vs. Ryan Brown, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I vs. Darrell R. Christlieb, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Kenny Koch, Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Melody Engel, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery As.sociates, Norfolk, Va., vs. Seth Handy, West Unity. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Mellisa Landers, Pioneer. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Kelly Bice, Edgerton. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
John E. and Vicky L. Hubka to T3 Properties LLC, 110 N. Cherry St.
Sheered c/o Cory and Katherine Haury to Corey L. and Kathryn M. Haury, 1040 Buffalo Road
Little Kings Properties LLC to Drew V. Vice, 124 Elm Drive.
Denoris L. Kidd to Joy Elaine Herman, 907 W. High St.,
Shannon Keil to Jason Lee and Julie A. Morris, 1005 Townline Road
Larry J. and Gail L. Sito, trustees, to Nathan J. Miller, 806 S. Lynn St.
Kevin D. and Kandy L. Schafer to G3P LLC, 125 Laurie Drive.
Anette Kubiske to Rebecca L. Tygart, 1323 E. Wilson St.
Paul R. and Judith K. Marhover to Dark Harbor Enterprises B LLC, 336 N. Main St. and 115 S. Lebanon St.
Judith K. and Paul R. Marhover Jr. to Dark Harbor Enterprises A LLC, 228 E. Mulberry St.
Paul R. Marhover Jr. to Dark Harbor Enterprises A LLC, 721 S. Main St.
Brad-ley G. Lucchesi to Dalaney J. Spangler, 625 Noble Drive.
Pulaski Township —
Mary J. Walsh, trustee, to The Walsh Trust, 16353 County Road A.
Aric N. Weber to Trevor L. Pibbles, 15216 Homer Drive.
Center Township —
Charles W. Apt., et al., to Ricky Lee and Wendi Jo Franks, 104 Hogan Lane.
Paul R. Marhover to Dark Harbor Enterprises B LLC, 08841 County Road C.
Craig Dalby to Corey Fortner, 105 Oak Meadows Drive.
