Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Owen Beaver, 21, Bryan, and Ashley Taylor, 21, Bryan.
Zachary Ridgway, 28, Bryan, and Savannah Marquez, 26, Port Orchard, Wash.
Brandon Haines, 28, Montpelier, and Jordan Beck, 25, Montpelier.
Chad Walls, 45, Bryan, and Sachiko Yamada, 42, Bryan.
Jacob Hausch, 22, Bryan, and Emilie Keiser, 22, Fayette.
Benjamin Hart, 52, Stryker, and Angela Gordon, 53, Stryker.
Lucas Lowmaster, 32, Bristol, Tenn., and Angelica Collins, 32, Bristol.
Brandon Geiser, 25, Bryan, and Bayli Louys, 23, Bryan.
Christopher Sobczak, 30, Montpelier, and Tiffany Tarbet, 33, Montpelier.
Layne Sessford, 23, Montpelier, and Tayler Collum, 24, Montpelier.
Brent Champion, 23, Redford, Mich., and Elli Spieth, 23, Redford.
Elijah Wolf, 26, Rensselaer, Ind., 26, laborer, and Bailey Feekings, Manitou Beach, Mich., athletic trainer.
Duane Dunlap, 62, Delta, maintenance technician, and Deborah Hilton, 61, Whitehouse, retired.
Paul Porter, 28, Wauseon, youth pastor, and Kaitlyn Ellis, 28, Flint, Mich., shipping clerk.
Matthew Hulbert, 24, Archbold, CNC operator, and Morgan Nofziger, 22, Archbold, contract administrator.
Sarahanne Dauwalter, 34, Delta, dementia practitioner, and Chelsey Beam, 27, Delta.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Diane Halsey, Swanton, vs. Kenneth Russell, Maumee. Other civil.
Ashley Roe, Delta, vs. Bradley Wolfe, Caldwel. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Thomas Willson, Delta, vs. Theresa Willson, Wauseon. Divorce.
William Stalder Jr., Swanton, and Amy Stalder, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Renee Calvaha Neifer, Wauseon, vs. Jeremy Neifer, Stryker. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Mary Ann Merillat to Rena Schroeder, 124 Mulberry St., Wauseon.
Rena Schroeder to Joshua and Heather Pena, 13705 County Road L, Wauseon.
Patricia Fisher to Tribe Properties LLC, 17020 Ohio 2, Wauseon.
Douglas Williams and Melis Eskins to Lori Fields, 15608 County Road M, Wauseon.
Christopher and Pamela Fahringer to Anthony Giardini and Taylor Dotson, 13259 County Road 16, Wauseon.
Lonnie Short to ZKC Investments LLC, 1398 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
German Township —
Cecilia Hughes to John Seawater, 306 Walnut St., Archbold.
Tracy Gleason to Tom and Channon Rufenacht, 22117 County Road F, Archbold.
Sherri Brodbeck and Kerri Short to James and Cynthia Zsembik, 24578 Ohio 2, Archbold.
Pettisville Village —
Debbie Oswald to PBF Investments LLC, 253 German St., Pettisville.
Williams County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Martha Smethurst, Bryan, and William Smethurst, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Cynthia Hendricks, Bryan, and Matthew Baldwin, Alvordton. Dissolution of marriage.
Lisa Fedderke, Montpelier, vs. Matthew Fedderke, Defiance. Divorce.
Laura Culver, Bryan, vs. David Culver Jr., Stryker. Divorce.
Anthony Williams, Montpelier, and Melissa Williams, Walbridge. Dissolution of marriage.
Jodi Moser, Bryan, and Todd Moser, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Melissa Schmig, Edon, and Eric Schmig, West Unity. Dissolution of marriage.
Huria Morales, address unavailable, vs. Timoteo Perez, Wauseon. Divorce.
U.S. Bank National Association, Greenville, S.C., vs. Randy Chapman, Bryan. Foreclosure.
Journal entries
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC, Columbus, vs. Kathryn Tietsort, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
PCA Acquisitions V, LLC, vs. Kathy Tietsort, Bryan. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, vs. Adam Hutchinson and Lindsay Hutchinson, both of Montpelier. Plaintiff granted money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
Jamie and Jacalyn Gregg to Robert Griner II, 404 E. Mulberry St.
Pool c/o Leann Pool and Max Plouck to Pool c/o Leann Pool, 512 Sunny Drive.
Stoller, c/o Patrick and Faith Sidney, to Patrick and Faith Sidney, 521 E. Hamilton St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.