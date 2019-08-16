Traffic stop results:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office made numerous traffic stops during a traffic enforcement blitz that ran from Aug. 3-9. Deputies who worked the blitz made 19 traffic stops and issued seven citations for speed. Deputies also issued 12 warnings.

The traffic enforcement blitzes are paid for from a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. This grants allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

Load comments