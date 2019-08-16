Traffic stop results:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office made numerous traffic stops during a traffic enforcement blitz that ran from Aug. 3-9. Deputies who worked the blitz made 19 traffic stops and issued seven citations for speed. Deputies also issued 12 warnings.
The traffic enforcement blitzes are paid for from a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. This grants allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.