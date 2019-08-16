• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" blitz starting today through Sept. 2. Deputies will work various hours and locations around the county looking for impaired drivers and violations associated with impaired driving.
The blitz is funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which pays for extra patrol enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.