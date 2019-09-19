• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic enforcement blitz from Sept. 8-14. Deputies who worked the blitz made 28 traffic stops and issued eight citations: seven speed violations and one for driving under suspension.

Deputies also issued 23 warnings during the blitz, which was paid for from a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. The grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in areas prone to higher numbers of serious and fatal crashes.

Load comments