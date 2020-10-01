• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz, designated Homecoming Blitz, running Friday through Oct. 17. The dates are in conjunction with homecoming football games and activities associated with area schools.
Deputies will be working various hours and locations about the county, looking for impaired drivers and other traffic violations. The grant was funded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and pays for increased patrols.
During a blitz that ran Sept. 13-27, deputies made 16 stops and issued seven citations for speeding.
