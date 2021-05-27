• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office recently held a traffic blitz that coincided with local proms: May 1-2, and 15-16. Deputies made 37 traffic stops and issued 13 citations — 11 for speeding violations, one OVI over 21 and one driving under suspension violation. They also issued 25 warnings, and charges were filed on a motorist for endangering children.

The blitzes are paid for by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

