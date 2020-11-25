• Fulton County
Remains closed:
The Fulton County commissioners, who announced the closing of the senior center this week, have announced it will remain closed for the week of Nov. 30. The senior center will deliver home meals for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 3 only. Drive-thru meals for the week are canceled. All home deliveries will receive five meals.
