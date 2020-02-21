WAUSEON — Fulton County Senior Center will host a series of three free sessions titled “Seniors Planning for the Future.” The sessions, led by Chris Cremean, resource specialist for Caregiver Resource Group, LLC, will take place from 1-2 p.m. March 19, April 16 and May 14, at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon.
The March session topic will be senior housing and service options. April’s session will focus on senior financial and legal concerns. Medical care and benefits for seniors will be the topic of discussion for the May session.
Seniors and their support teams are invited. Purpose of these offerings is to reach seniors and their support team, provide education on the important aspects of life planning to achieve successful outcomes and reach needed services.
The Area Office on Aging, Northwest Ohio, sponsors these small group sessions. There is no charge for seniors or other participants. Call to register at 419-337-9299.
