WAUSEON — A Fulton County man was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash near here.
Corey Stricker, 42, Delta, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The other driver, Amber Lauch, 19, Swanton, sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 4:45 a.m., at Fulton County roads D and 13, a van driven by Stricker was southbound and failed to yield, striking a westbound car driven by Lauch.
Troopers reported that safety belts were not in use by either driver. Alcohol and/or drug impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Assisting at the scene of the accident on Friday were first responders from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Wauseon Fire Department.
