BERKEY — A Fulton County man was killed early Wednesday morning in two-vehicle crash near here.
Cullen Lumbrezer, 19, Metamora, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second driver, Emily White, 39, Berkey, was transported to Flower Hospital, Sylvania. A condition update was unavailable.
According to the Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 9 a.m., at Ohio 295 and Brint Road in Berkey, a vehicle driven by Lumbrezer was eastbound and failed to yield at the intersection, colliding with White, causing both vehicles to go off the right side of Ohio 295. White’s vehicle then struck a utility box, while Lumbrezer’s vehicle struck a utility pole.
Troopers reported that White was wearing a safety belt, while Lumbrezer was not. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash and no charges have been filed.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Among those assisting at the scene were Richfield Township Fire Department/EMS, and Lucas County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.