METAMORA — The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash near here Thursday morning.
Ronald Morgan, 33, Metamora, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital, where a condition update was unavailable.
According to troopers, at 7:50 a.m. at U.S. 20 and Fulton County Road 1, a vehicle driven by Morgan was southbound on County Road 1. A semi driven by Uriel Wheatley, 50, Woodstock, Ontario, and was eastbound. Morgan failed to yield the right of way, and struck the middle of two trailers hauled by Wheatley.
Wheatley was not injured in the crash.
Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, safety belts were being used. U.S. 20 was shut down for approximately one hour while crews cleared the highway.
Assisting at the scene were the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Richfield Township Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
