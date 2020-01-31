ARCHBOLD — The Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament was held Tuesday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Eight teams comprised of more than 100 students in grades 9-12 competed throughout the day.
Teams from the following schools participated: Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon Exempted, Napoleon and Patrick Henry.
After six rounds and by a score of 60-23, Pettisville Local remained undefeated throughout the day and took home the team plaque as tournament champions for 2020. The Pettisville team is coached by Rebecca Dorosz.
Wauseon Exempted Village was runner-up for the event and is coached by Adam Baird. Individual students from both Pettisville Local and Wauseon Exempted Village were awarded medals for their accomplishment.
The quiz tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the NwOESC. Moderators for the event included Parrish, along with NwOESC education consultants Kallie Gensler, Sally Kovar and Katie Jimenez.
