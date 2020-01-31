Quiz team

The Pettisville “Nerd Herd” Quiz Team was the 2020 champion of the Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament recently. The team includes, in front, from left: Elise Hartzler, Madison Beck, Elise Hoylman, Quinn Wyse, Madeline Shumaker, Kate Roth, Renee Hoylman and Kenzi Rivera. Row two, from left: Sam Myers, Lyla Heising, Elisabeth Rochefort, Pete Rupp, Dylan Rash, Madison Thompson, Hunter Linton and Rylee Beltz. Row three, from left: Kelly Miller, Lauren Moore, Austin Rearick, Heath Waidelich, Levi Myers, Griffin Eash, Dalton Myers, Trine Scherer and coach Rebecca Dorosz. Back row, from left: Micah Yoder, Dominic Heising, Meshary Aquino, Jake King, Matt Rupp, Luke Young, Aaron Rupp, Mayzie Clark and Joel Flory.

 Photo courtesy of Stacey Parrish

ARCHBOLD — The Fulton/Henry County High School Quiz Tournament was held Tuesday at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC). Eight teams comprised of more than 100 students in grades 9-12 competed throughout the day.

Teams from the following schools participated: Archbold, Evergreen, Fayette, Pettisville, Swanton, Wauseon Exempted, Napoleon and Patrick Henry.

After six rounds and by a score of 60-23, Pettisville Local remained undefeated throughout the day and took home the team plaque as tournament champions for 2020. The Pettisville team is coached by Rebecca Dorosz.

Wauseon Exempted Village was runner-up for the event and is coached by Adam Baird. Individual students from both Pettisville Local and Wauseon Exempted Village were awarded medals for their accomplishment.

The quiz tournament was coordinated by Stacey Parrish, education consultant, from the NwOESC. Moderators for the event included Parrish, along with NwOESC education consultants Kallie Gensler, Sally Kovar and Katie Jimenez.

