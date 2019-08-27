• Fulton County
Board meeting:
The annual election for Fulton County Fair Board Directors will be held Nov. 9 from 2-6 p.m. in the fairgrounds' junior fair building. Five three-year terms and one two-year term will be up for election.
Any member of the Fulton County Agricultural Society 21 years of age or older wanting to declare candidacy must file a petition signed by 10 or more members of the society at the secretary's office by Nov. 1. Eligible voters must be a member of the Fulton County Agricultural Society, reside in Fulton County and be 18 by election day. Memberships must be obtained at the secretary's office until 4 p.m. Oct. 25. Those wanting more information may call 419-335-6006.
