Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Reid Rice, 35, Wauseon, research scientist, and Morgan Murry, 23, Wauseon, STNA.
Chase Avalos, 20, Swanton, student, and Marissa Stout, 19, Swanton, student.
Garret Loeffler, 25, Metamora, construction engineer, and Emily Natter, 26, Metamora, teacher.
Thomas Manges, 27, Wauseon, electrical engineer, and Alexandra Sabo, 27, Wauseon, chemist.
Travis Pennington, 26, Archbold, sheriff deputy, and Abby Short, 25, Archbold, teacher.
William Ballash, 53, Swanton, operation manager, and Robin Leahy, 51, Swanton, disabled.
Trey Malosh, 20, Wauseon, factory, and Tabitha Leininger, 23, Wauseon, clerk.
Heath Armstrong, 31, Fayette, heavy equipment operator, and Frances Downs, 32, Smithfield, Ky., sales.
Joshua Walton, 21, Marion, student, and Madison Kohler, 21, Archbold, student.
Dean Torres, 21, Wauseon, sales associate, and Christine Estel, 26, Wauseon, barista.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Tina Bobeda, Metamora, vs. Suzanne Pirrwitz, Metamora. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, Calif., vs. Melanie Baun, Stryker. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Megan Groulx, Archbold. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Nikki Martinez, Wauseon. Other civil.
Midland Funding, LLC, San Diego, vs. Leanne Anthony, Lyons. Other civil.
Sara Weiland, Archbold, vs. Thomas Weiland, Archbold. Divorce.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Maryville, Tenn., vs. Mario Garza, Archbold. Other civil.
ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, vs. Justin Szczepanski, Wauseon. Other civil.
Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, vs. Deborah Haskill, Toledo. Other civil.
Brooks Ladd, Swanton, vs. Harley Ladd, Swanton. Divorce.
PennyMac Loan Services, Moorpark, vs. Sonja Dearinger, Holland. Foreclosure.
Michelle Hettmansperger, Delta, vs. Mark Hettmansperger. Divorce.
Douglas Stiriz, Wauseon, and Sheila Stiriz, Corydon, Ind. Dissolution.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Shannon Knott, Swanton. Other civil.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Gordon Winland II, Wauseon. Foreclosure.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Richard Randall, Fayette. Foreclosure.
Fulton County treasurer vs. parcels of land encumbered. Foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank, Fort Mill, S.C., vs. Carl Matheny Jr., Swanton. Foreclosure.
William White, Toledo, vs. Rachel Gallup, Fayette. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Turnpike Hospitality LLC to Jayambe Ma LLC, 08319 Ohio 108 Wauseon.
Drew and Chelsie Schaffner to Brock Gallup, 11272 County Road 14, Wauseon.
Johnnie and Shelly Austin to Leighann and Arthur Easton II, 02454 County Road 10, Wauseon.
Ralph and Diane Seidel, trustees, to Geoffrey and Valerie Robinson, 14768 U.S. 20, Wauseon.
Jason Mohler and Darcie Clark to Christopher Babb, 12151 County Road C, Wauseon.
Jeffrey and Deborah Gillen to Chris and Brenda Stuckey, 609 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Todd and Trina Fry to Kathryn Harmon, 336 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Lynwood and Lois Mininger to Charles and Grace, McCaskey, 1183 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Eric Noss to Emily Riegsecker, 9430 Dover Drive, Wauseon.
David Chumchal to Michael and Marina Haase, 224 E. Oak St., Wauseon.
Kendall and Stacy Lehman to David and Aldine Holsopple, 284 Cherry St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Trevor and Breanna Daugherty to Tracey Gericke, 208 Sylvanus St., Archbold.
J Point Investments, LLC, to Thomas Lovejoy, 600 Stryker St., Archbold.
Cecily Rohrs, trustee, to J Point Investments, LLD, 108 Pleasant St., Archbold.
Tyler Boettger and Jami Fruchey to Kevin and Annette Huber, 07257 County Road 23, Archbold.
