Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Christopher Hutchins, 32, Wauseon, military, and Shelby Young, 26, St. Charles, Mo., student.
Adam Avis, 27, Bowling Green, night service, and Katelin Holtgrieve, 29, Liberty Center, disabled.
Ryan Schudel, 27, Wauseon, manufacturing, and Shaunte Wolfinger, 26, Wauseon, nurse.
Alec Hylander, 25, Archbold, maintenance technician, and Paige Merillat, 22, Archbold, registered nurse.
Ty Peters, 26, Stryker, Air Force, and Alaura Fetterman, 23, Swanton, student.
Preston Aguilar, 26, Defiance, factory, and Samantha Carr, 26, Wauseon, deputy clerk.
William Cundick Jr., 24, Swanton, plant operator, and Erica Riegsecker, 23, Swanton, student.
Bradley Hicks, 22, Wauseon, machinist, and Ivy Miller, 21, Wauseon, nurse.
Logan Keefer, 29, Fayette, arborist, and Brittany Burton, 27, Fayette, STNA.
Greg Mutchler, 33, Metamora, forklift driver, and Lisa Syroka, 32, Metamora, insurance document flow worker.
Derek Schuette, 21, Wauseon, construction worker, and Audrey Thacker, 21, Wauseon, retail.
Jeffrey Boyers, 65, Wauseon, estimator, and Debra Engel, 64, Wauseon, RN.
Daniel Adkins, 36, Archbold, factory, and Catherine Sweet, 31, Archbold, factory.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
John Hecock, Toronto Ontario, Canada, vs. Betsy Wegner, Wauseon. Other civil.
Pamela Fahringer, Wauseon, and Christopher Fahringer, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Tina Parkhurst, Fayette, vs. Sgro Duncan, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Foreign support.
SK Developments Inc., Napoleon, vs. Amie Stites, Wauseon. Other civil.
U.S. Bank National Association, Mt. Laurel, N.J., vs Christine Souslin, Swanton. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
German Township —
Kelly Patyk and Duane Fielitz, co-executors, to Trevor Meyer, 504 Stamm St., Archbold.
Kelly Patyk and Duane Fielitz, co-executors, to Trevor Meyer, 406 Stamm St., Archbold.
Jane Fielitz, trustee, to Lee Eis Properties, LLC, 502 Stamm St., Archbold.
Jane Fielitz, trustee, to Lee Eis Properties, LLC, 408 Stamm St., Archbold.
Joseph Leschinski to Richard and Cathy Selgo Jr., trustees, 109 Sylvanus St., Archbold.
Jason Castillo to Steve Reese, 22571 U.S. 20A, Archbold.
