Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Shaston Adair, 38, Delta, self-employed, and Charity Smith, 38, Delta, phlebotomist.
Mark Dunning, 41, Delta, painter, and Lori Yoast, 43, Delta, clerk.
Jose Ramirez, 29, Wauseon, farmer, and Joenna Renteria, 20, Wauseon, factory.
Brett Long, 25, Wauseon, Haas Door, and Jessica Flanary, 30, Wauseon, assistant manager.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
American Express National, Independence, vs. Jeffrey Frank, Archbold. Other civil.
Samantha Dombrowski, Fayette, vs. Andrew Dombrowski, Fayette. Domestic violence civil protection order.
Bill Eberly, Wauseon, and Sunshine Bloomer, Findlay. Dissolution of marriage.
Michelle Chonko, Swanton, and Jeffrey Chonko, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Karen Brown, Delta and Jordan Brown, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
John and Kimberly Griner Jr. to Makayla Harman, 724 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Ann Berry to Kristin Sheller, 441 Marshall St., Wauseon.
Leslye Bruner, successor trustee, to John and Leann Bruner, 05325 County Road 16, Wauseon.
German Township —
John and Kathryn Baer to Mark and Joyce Nafziger, 21372 Ohio 2, Archbold.
