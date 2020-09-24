Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Clint Short, 42, Wauseon, heavy equipment operator, and Ashley Zeigler, 36, Wauseon, heavy equipment operator.
Logan Herman, 25, Wauseon, restaurant manager, and Cassidy Wells, 25, Wauseon, restaurant manager/musician.
Jeffrey Bennett, 50, Delta, diesel mechanic, and April Boyd, 48, Delta, crew leader.
Otto Gruetter, 27, Delta, operator at First Solar, and Jackelyn Tibbets, 24, Grand Rapids, registered medical assistant.
Joshua Caudill, 39, Delta, self-employed, and Cassidy Mitchell, 39, Delta, social worker.
Kory Schonsheck, 33, Southgate, Mich., stocking associate, and Lauren Broschat, 29, Southgate, Mich., hotel hospitality.
Benjamin Kalinowski, 32, Wheaton, Ill., director of client success, and Amanda Schaffner, 31, Wheaton, Ill., zookeeper.
Michael Lutts, 57, Delta, trucker, and Abbigayle Geer, 31, Delta, manager.
Trent Yoder, 29, Wauseon, receiving/shipping spec., and Elizabeth Merillat, 43, Wauseon, collections.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Diane Halsey, Swanton, vs. Christina Stanton, Swanton. Other torts.
Suzanne Hughes, Delta, vs. Geico Insurance Agency Inc., Fredericksburg, Va. Other civil.
Amos Schwartz, Swanton, vs. Jacob LaPlante, Newport, Mich. Other civil.
Larry Symington Jr., Wauseon, and Amber Symington, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Richard Gray Jr., Toledo, vs. Jackson Gerken, Archbold. Other civil.
Rafael Estrada, Archbold, vs. Carlos Estrada, Stryker. Divorce.
Dale Jones, Swanton, vs. Unique Painting, LLC, Belleville, Mich. Other civil.
Amy Jeffries, Swanton, and Michael Jeffries, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Olivia Tressler, Wauseon, vs. Anthony Williams, Fort Wayne. Foreign support.
Charles Ott, Temperance, Mich., and Shirley Ott, Delta. Dissolution of marriage.
Angel Cormack, Wauseon, vs. Mark Cormack, Defiance. Support enforcement.
Cortney Boyd, Swanton, vs. Kyle Herrin, Lyons. Support enforcement.
Jazmin Reynolds, vs. Cole Reynolds, Defiance. Support enforcement.
Sarah Westfall Lipinski, Swanton, vs. Mark Lipinski, Swanton. Divorce.
Julie Moulton, Archbold, vs. Timothy Moulton, Toledo. Divorce.
Melissa Romero-Cogan, Wauseon, vs. Lester King, Archbold. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Ellen Hostetter, et al, to George and Kurt Stuckey, Burr Road, Wauseon.
Larry Lammon III to Steven Mathers, 318 Cedar St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Cedric Gisel to Ronald Bolesky, trustee, 320 W. Lutz Road, Archbold.
Linda Magnan, successor trustee, to Zeesky LLC, W. Stryker St., Archbold.
Michael and Jeannie Dijak, trustees, to Amy Scheirer, 603 N. Defiance St., Archbold.
Terry Aeschliman, trustee (3) to Steven and Kate Burkholder, 20280 County Road C, Archbold.
