Fulton County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Laura Martinez, Swanton, vs. Sean Shelley, Swanton. Other civil.
Courtney Terteling, Swanton, vs. Brian Harris, Swanton. Other civil.
Allen Wolfe, Delta, vs. Bobbie Rich, Claremore, Okla. Foreign support.
Ashley Deeds, Wauseon, vs. Anthony Rodriguez, Wauseon. Domestic violence civil protection order.
State of Ohio, Columbus, vs. JLST Interstate, Wauseon. Other civil.
Jamie Torrez, Wauseon, and Diontae Torres, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Kirkland, Napoleon, vs. Shelby Kirkland, Fayette. Divorce.
Thomas Thompson, Swanton, vs. Xavier Wiemken, Swanton. Other civil.
Alicia Johnston, Delta, and Edward Johnston, Elyria. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Raymond and Lauren Martinez to Oscar Gonzalez, 1110 Old Orchard Drive, Wauseon.
Jerry J. LLC to Bruce Hengstler, 720 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
Andrea Bachman to Gabriel Wilson, 230 E. Chestnut St., Wauseon.
Timothy Good, trustee, to Trevor Dominique, Jordan Clark and Brandi Clark, 226 St. Maple, Wauseon.
Ironwood Golf Course of Wauseon to Ironwood Golf Course of Wauseon, LLC, 733 W. Leggett St., 1015 W. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Steve and Darla Kruse to Joshua Burkhart and Caresse Boyers, 02040 Ohio 108, Wauseon.
Jeremy and Heather Leathers to Linda and Steven Vaughn, 15670 County Road K, Wauseon.
Robert and Eric Krumm to Richard Berry, 1348 N. Park Lane, Wauseon.
Rodney and Sandra Nofziger to Judy Baer, 286 Cherry St., Wauseon.
Hayley Tule to Anissa Drewes, 333 S. Oakwood St., Wauseon.
Jennifer Sharp to Marshall and Terry Boyers, 433 Cedar St., Wauseon.
Taylor Burkett to Shiela Sattler, 14212 County Road M, Wauseon.
Charles and Kristin Weber to Tyson and Jenna Andrews, 1232 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Tyson and Jenna Andrews to Zane and Alexa Miller, 1188 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Lindsey Short and Kris Forward to Christy Houck, 110 W. Lugbill Road, Archbold.
James Beck, trustee to Ringgold Rentals, LLC, 502 Brussel St., Archbold.
