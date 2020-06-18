Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Marcos Medina Triana, 47, Wauseon, sheet fitter, and Socorro Juarez, 49, Wauseon, factory.
Zebulon Frank, 26, Archbold, teacher, and Carley Hoffmire, 25, Napoleon, teacher.
Marc Callahan, 23, Delta, manager trainee, and McKenzee Schaffner, 26, Fayette, paraprofessional.
Aaron Donaldson, 41, Bluffton, tire builder, and Shannon Burkholder, 35, Bluffton, restaurant.
Keith Eash, 61, Wauseon, construction, and Barbara Pettit, 57, Hudson, Mich., occupational therapist.
Dean Woods, 64, Swanton, retired, and Debrah Davidson, 60, Swanton, teacher.
Eric Hall, 43, Sarasota, Fla., self-employed, and Aimee Everly, 41, Wauseon, RN.
Brent Wingerd, 24, Blissfield, Mich., mechanic, and Amanda Clapsaddle, 22, Blissfield, Mich., hair stylist.
Benjamin Van Gorden, 25, Archbold, sales representative, and Taylor Kruse, 26, Archbold, ruminant nutritionist.
Tyler Rhoades, 27, project manager, and Kendra Heltman, 27, Swanton, pre-K teacher.
Greg Nagel, 54, Wauseon, mechanic, and Jill Hildreth, 47, Wauseon, material handler.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Shannon Hall, Swanton, and Matthew Hitt, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Elise Kretz, Wauseon, and Timothy Kretz, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Joel Rivera, Wauseon, vs. Lawrence Westhoven Jr., Tucson, Ariz. Other tort.
Amelia Witkowski, Wauseon, vs. Jeremy Witkowski, Northwood. Support enforcement modification.
Fifth Third Bank National, Kentwood, vs. Ford Family Trucking LLC, Wauseon. Other civil.
Amy Kuhlman, Delta, vs. Ryan Kuhlman, Toledo. Support enforcement modification.
Adriana Jimenez, Wauseon, vs. Alejandro Martinez, Wauseon, defendant. Support enforcement modification.
Carrie Yeary, Wauseon, vs. James Yeary, Holland. Support enforcement modification.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Eda Pfaff to Gerald and Ashley Pfaff II, 11780 County Road L, Wauseon.
Larry Snow to Austin and Nadean Griffith, 04698 County Road 19, Wauseon.
Jasmine and Kaleb Torbet to Maxwell McConnell, 385 Virginia Drive, Wauseon.
German Township —
Sharon Mignin to Jason and Megan Martz, 909 Olds Lane, Archbold.
Helen Murdock to Jason Smith, 300 Meadow Road, Archbold.
Douglas and Lora Hubby to David and Kristina Hite and Larry Lewis, 26534 County Road E, Archbold.
Daniel Arend and David Arend to Douglas and Debra King, 700 Murbach St., Archbold.
Kevin Frey, trustee, to Joe and Kelli Bok, 26788 County Road E, Archbold.
Donald Taylor and Sarah Smith to Noah and Brittany Quick, 104 Bankey Ave., Archbold.
Dorothy Bernath to Brian Ball, 406 Park St., Archbold.
