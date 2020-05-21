Fulton County

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Sean Paul Stinner, Wauseon, and Nicole Stinner, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Courtney Miller, Pettisville, and Elizabeth Miller, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.

Samantha Dombrowski, Fayette, vs. Andrew Dombrowski Jr., Edon. Divorce.

Regional Acceptance Corp, Greenville, N.C., vs Jose Hernandez Jr., Archbold. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

Superior Dairy to Fulton Street Holding Limited, 220 N. Fulton St., Wauseon.

Steven and Cheryl Myers to Cameron Breeding, 314 Vine St., Wauseon.

GMDS Investments LLC to Adam Chambers and Austin Hathaway, 744 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.

