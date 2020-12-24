Fulton County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Flores, 42, Wauseon, self-employed, and Rebecca Serres, 42, Wauseon, homemaker.
Jeremy Johnson, 44, Lake Odessa, Mich., corrections officer, and Molly King, 50, Lake Odessa, Mich., substitute teacher.
Dominic Stilwill Sr., 27, Wauseon, maintenance, and Brittney Seiler, 25, Wauseon, machine operation.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Suzanne Hughes, Delta, vs. Geico Insurance Agency, Columbus. Other civil.
Swanton Welding & Machining Co., Swanton, vs. Henry Techmann Inc., Washington, Pa. Other civil.
Evelyn Comstock, Swanton, and Carl Comstock, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Katherine Rufenacht, Wauseon, and Christopher Rufenacht, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Kayla Buehrer, Wauseon, vs. Jonathan Buehrer, Archbold. Divorce.
Donald Collins, Metamora, vs. Brittney Hatcher, Marysville. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
Manchester Investment Co. to LP Properties, 4124, LLC, 1300 block N. Shoop Avenue, Wauseon.
Cheryl Walther to Megan and Ryan Pursel, 430 West Drive, Wauseon.
Benny Knighten to Leadona and Michael Rademaker, 413 E. Park St., Wauseon.
John and Judicia Smith to Christopher and Jennifer Smith, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
Donald Flenner Jr. to John Smallman, 860 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Adam Ruple to Roger Fair II, 248 W. Willow St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Diana Kosier and Connie Lauber, trustees, to Roger and Sharon Frey, trustees, 214 Meadow Road, Archbold.
Mark Knapp Sr. and Judy Creps to Wendy Wyse, 109 Charles St., Archbold.
Jake and Julie Dominique to Zeesky, LLC, 202 Stryker St., Archbold.
