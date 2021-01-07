Fulton County
Marriage license
Justin Morgan, 22, Swanton, steel plant, and Kyra Nearhood, 22, Swanton, home.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Robin Wanless, Wauseon, vs. Arrow Tru-Line Inc, Archbold. Other civil.
Carol Grabarczyk, trustee, Metamora, vs. Keith Truckor, Metamora. Other civil.
American Express Nation, Independence, vs. Gary Epley, Swanton. Other civil.
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
State Bank and Trust Co to BRACEZ Inc., 515 Parkview Ave. and 558 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.
Shelly Materials Inc. to Greener Results, LLC, 110 S. Brunell St. and 110 W. Brunell St., Wauseon.
Jeffrey Wilson to JBT Real Estate LLC, 422 Ottokee St., Wauseon.
German Township —
Micheal Kauzlick to Roger and Charlene Lossing, 101 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.
Lavon and Linda Short to Michael and Cassandra Hartman, 206 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.
Joe Sullivan III and Toni Roth to Thomas and Jodi Gerken, 3516 Woodland Drive, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.