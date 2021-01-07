Fulton County

Marriage license

Justin Morgan, 22, Swanton, steel plant, and Kyra Nearhood, 22, Swanton, home.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Robin Wanless, Wauseon, vs. Arrow Tru-Line Inc, Archbold. Other civil.

Carol Grabarczyk, trustee, Metamora, vs. Keith Truckor, Metamora. Other civil.

American Express Nation, Independence, vs. Gary Epley, Swanton. Other civil.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

State Bank and Trust Co to BRACEZ Inc., 515 Parkview Ave. and 558 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

Shelly Materials Inc. to Greener Results, LLC, 110 S. Brunell St. and 110 W. Brunell St., Wauseon.

Jeffrey Wilson to JBT Real Estate LLC, 422 Ottokee St., Wauseon.

German Township —

Micheal Kauzlick to Roger and Charlene Lossing, 101 North Pointe Drive, Archbold.

Lavon and Linda Short to Michael and Cassandra Hartman, 206 Hawthorn Drive, Archbold.

Joe Sullivan III and Toni Roth to Thomas and Jodi Gerken, 3516 Woodland Drive, Archbold.

