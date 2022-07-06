BERKEY — A Fulton County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash near here in western Lucas County on Tuesday afternoon.
Michelle Herr, 44, Metamora, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash around 2:09 p.m. on North Fulton Lucas Road at Brint Road in Lucas County's Richfield Township, just east of the Fulton County line.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Toledo post, Herr was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on Fulton County Road T (Brint Road in Lucas County) while Omar Shead, 37, of Blissfield, Mich., was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 northbound on North Fulton Lucas Road.
A release from the Patrol noted that Herr entered North Fulton Lucas Road, crossing over toward Brint Road in Lucas County, when her vehicle was struck by Shead's vehicle as it was coming through the intersection. Both vehicles then traveled off the northeast corner of the intersection and overturned into a utility pole and trees.
Shead and his passenger, Dayna Cruz, 31, Adrian, Mich., were transported from the scene to Toledo Hospital.
All individuals involved were wearing safety belts at the time of the traffic crash while alcohol and drugs were not suspected factors, according to the Patrol.
Troopers were assisted by the Lucas County Sheriff ’s Office, Springfield Township Fire, Richfield Township Fire and EMS, Sylvania Township Fire, Fulton County EMS, Metamora Fire and Lucas County EMS.
The crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol's Toledo post.
