Fulton County Walter honorees

The 31st annual Franklin B. Walter Scholarship program was held recently, recognizing student scholarship recipients and honored teachers. The event was hosted by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Archbold. One senior from each county in Ohio received this annual honor. Recognized from Fulton County were, in front, from left: scholarship winners Sydney Schawecker (Pike-Delta-York), Kelly Miller (Pettisville), Claire Conrad (Evergreen), Maggie Roelfsema (Wauseon), Alexis Bergman (Swanton, county winner), Zoee Keiser (Fayette) and Kayla Boettger (Archbold). And in back, from left: honored teachers Jane Foor (Pike-Delta-York), Julie Richer (Pettisville), Amanda Matyi (Evergreen), James Vaughn (Wauseon), Mrs. Keaster (Swanton) and Pamela Schultz (Fayette). Not pictured was Andrea Oyer (honored teacher, Archbold).

