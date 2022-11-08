WAUSEON — Fulton County voters approved all the ballot measures that were up for vote in Tuesday's election.
German Township voters — centered around Archbold — overwhelmingly approved a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal along with a 0.5-mill, 5-year additional levy that was proposed there for a 1 mill total. The approved levy will mean an additional $13.12 in yearly taxes for a $75,000 property and $17.50 for a $100,000 property.
Voters also approved the only countywide issue — a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal and an additional 0.1 mill for the county health department — which will result in a slight increase in annual taxes. For example, a homeowner with a property valued at $75,000 will see a $2.62 per year increase; taxes for a $100,000 property will increase by $3.50.
The additional millage will bring in $125,303 more per year. (Combined, the renewal portion of the levy and the additional taxation are expected to generate $593,274 per year.)
Also passed by overwhelming margins in Wauseon Precinct four and five as well as Royalton/Lyons were Sunday liquor sales.
Voters had no contested races in Fulton County.
Commissioner Jeffrey Rupp and Auditor — both Republican incumbents — were returned for four-year terms while Scott Haselman was chosen as common pleas judge, replacing in January Mike Robinson who is retiring.
No candidate filed for the new county court judge position which will result from combining the county's western and eastern courts.
Voter turnout in Fulton County was 55.5%, according to the county's board of elections.
Unofficial results in Fulton County:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D...5,235
JD Vance, R...10,720
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D...6,466
J.R. Majewski, R...9,409
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc...12,795
Nan Whaley, D..........3,288
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D...3,946
Dave Yost, R-inc........12,120
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.......11,801
Taylor Sappington, D...4,063
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D.........3,869
Frank LaRose, R-inc....11,993
Terpsehore Maras, I....184
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D.........4,178
Robert Sprague, R-inc...11,710
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc...12,937
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc...12,977
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D...4,497
Sharon Kennedy, R...11,548
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc...11,623
Terri Jamison, D.....4,329
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc...11,562
Marilyn Zayas, D.....4,404
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Christine Mayle, R...12,869
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Tom Puffenberger, D...4,636
Charles Sulek, R.........11,197
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Jeffrey Rupp, R-inc...13,316
Auditor
Brett Kolb, R-inc...13,344
Common pleas judge
Scott Haselman...12,699
Judge of county court
No candidate filed
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail: yes, 12,756; no, 2,910.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote: yes, 13,406; no, 2,344.
Chesterfield Township: a 0.7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection and EMS: yes, 311; no, 78.
Evergreen Local School District: a 0.25%, 5-year income tax renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 1,401; no, 979.
Fulton County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy with an additional 0.1-mill for a final rate of 0.6-mill for 10 years to carry out health department programs: yes, 9,357; no, 6,432.
Fulton County: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy to help operate Fulton County’s 911 system: yes, 11,799; no, 4,101.
German Township: a 0.5-mill renewal levy with an additional 0.5 mill for a total of 1 mill for five years: yes, 1,926; no, 657.
Fayette Local Schools: a 7-mill, 5-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 486; no, 372.
Fulton Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 979; no, 283.
York Township: a 1-mill replacement levy with an additional 1 mill for a final rate of 2 mills for five years for fire protection and EMS: yes, 878; no, 559.
Royalton Township/Lyons Village: a Sunday sales option for Wolf It Down BBQ, LLC, 122 Morenci St., Lyons: yes, 497; no, 124.
Wauseon Precinct 5: a Sunday sales option for Skye Cinema, 455 Airport Highway: yes, 794; no, 379.
Wauseon Precinct 4: a Sunday sales option for Triangular Processing, Inc., dba The Table on Fulton, 206 N. Fulton St.: yes, 514; no, 134.
