WAUSEON — A Fulton County Virtual 4-H Camp is scheduled for June.
4-H Camp is for any youth age 8 and in the third grade to age 13, as of Jan. 1 of the current year. Due to 4-H camp being in a virtual format this year, there is no cost to attend. Camping activities will include nature, crafts, line dancing, songs, campfire and more.
Campers have the option to participate in as many or as few activities as they wish. Campers should be prepared to log onto Zoom once on June 10 and 14 and up to four times on June 11-13 (depending on the activities they choose to participate in). A detailed schedule with times, program, and Zoom information will be sent to registered campers.
Register for Fulton County Virtual 4-H Camp at www.go.osu.edu/fcvirtualcampregistration through June 8 at 4:30 p.m.
For additional information contact Kayla Miller, extension educator, 4-H Youth Development, at miller.5287@osu.edu.
