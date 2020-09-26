• Fulton County

Traffic enforcement:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was awarded an Impaired Driving Enforcement Program grant for $20,662 and an Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant for $35,938. The grants were awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety and will take effect Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2021.

The awarded grants will provide funds to pay for extra patrol during different times and dates for traffic law enforcement. During these times, deputies will be focusing on violations such as speeding, safety belts, distracted drivers and impaired drivers to reduce the number of traffic-related crashes and deaths in the county.

