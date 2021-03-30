• Fulton County
Traffic blitz:
Sheriff Roy Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a traffic enforcement blitz April 1-30. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County looking for distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.
These blitzes are funded from a grant awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office fro the Ohio Department of Public Safety.
