• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

Sheriff Roy Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office will be conducting a traffic enforcement blitz April 1-30. Deputies will be working various hours and locations around Fulton County looking for distracted driving, safety belt, speed and impaired driving violations.

These blitzes are funded from a grant awarded to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office fro the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

