• Fulton County

Traffic blitz:

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office will conduct a traffic enforcement blitz from Sunday through Sept. 2. During the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz, deputies will be working various hours and locations around the county, looking for impaired drivers and violations association with impaired driving.

The blitz is funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, which pays for extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadways in areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.

Load comments